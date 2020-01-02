Melanie Fiane Smith Nitka passed into the arms of our Lord during the season she loved December 24, 2019. She is the heart and soul of the Greensboro, North Carolina Smith-Nitka Family. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was born on March 1, 1959 to Dr. Larry Click Smith I and H. Maxine Smith at Andrews Airforce Base in Maryland. She grew up with beautiful red hair and family in Winston-Salem, then Huntington, West Virginia; attended Huntington High School; and was a participant in the Rotary Club Foreign Exchange Program and was able to enjoy the company of Rotary Club friends in South Africa. She had fond memories of her time there and the beauty of the land and country. She graduated from Huntington High School and attended Marshall University and the University of West Virginia in Morgantown. She graduated from Roanoke Memorial Hospital School of Nursing with a bachelor's of science in nursing while being mentored by her favorite Aunt Sarah. She began her nursing career at Duke University Medical Centers, developing a longtime friendship with fellow nurses in both clinical and medical surgical nursing. She met her husband, James, while at Duke Medical Center and they were married September 20, 1986. After leaving Duke, they traveled to Houston and she worked in an OB/GYN clinic, returning a year later to beautiful North Carolina and her final hometown of Greensboro. She loved the change of seasons and the beauty of the mountains and beaches. She became involved in Hospice with Arvy Aardvark Finds Hope, a puppet program developed to identify children in need of grief counseling and intervention within the Greensboro grade-school system. Melanie was a member of the Symphony Guild and Women's Junior League. She was active in planning the Blandwood Ball and was a press secretary of the Guilford County chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was mom to Caleb and wife to James and friend to many. Melanie was proceeded in death by her aunt, Sarah, and father, Larry Click Smith I. She is survived by her mother, Maxine; aunt Mariel, and uncle Wade; son, Caleb; husband, James; sister, Dr. Melissa Smith Litz and her husband, Alan; niece, Caroline Litz; brother, Larry Smith II and his wife, Beth; and numerous family and friends. We love you, miss you, and look forward to our reunion. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would like donations be made to the Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406. Forbis & Dick North Elm Street Chapel is serving the Nitka family.
Nitka, Melanie Fiane Smith
Service information
Jan 4
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
3906 W Friendly Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
