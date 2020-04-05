OCTOBER 6, 1951 - MARCH 27, 2020 Willard Charles Nicolaisen, 68, of Denver, NC passed away on March 27, 2020. Willard was born in Goshen, New York on October 6, 1951 to the late Willard Nicolaisen and Barbara Gordon Nicolaisen. Along with his parents Willard is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Leona Gordon and Hans and Ester Nicolaisen. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend Patricia, brother Gary of Otisville, NY, sisters Karen (Larry) Byrd of New Windsor, NY, Tammy (Robert) Scott of Chester, NY, niece Kelsey (Evan) Selman, Nephews Kyle Scott, John Fleischer, Kevin Bryd, Craig Byrd, Aunt Sue (Al) Dzierzek, Uncle Michael Gordon. There will be no visitation. Funeral Service to be at a later date. Interment in Orange County Veterans cemetery, Goshen, NY. Willard served in the US Navy for six years from 1971 - 1977. He was an avid New York Yankee fan. He was an all-around handyman who could build and fix just about anything. He was a kind and gentle man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family, www.kepnerfh.com.
