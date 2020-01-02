January 11, 1948 - December 27, 2019 Martha Ann Nickles passed away at Moses Cone Hospital Friday morning, December 27, 2019 at the age of 71. A loving sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Forbis and Dick, 1118 North Elm Street in Greensboro. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 at Lakeview Memorial Park.

