MARCH 24, 1936 - JUNE 27, 2020 Richard Lee Nichols, 84, passed away June 27, 2020. Graveside funeral services celebrating his life will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park. A "walk through" time of visiting with family and friends will be held Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Lambeth Chapel. Please be respectful of social distancing procedures. A lifelong resident of Guilford County, Richard was the son of the late Bessie Mae Maness and Richard Earl Nichols. In addition to his parents, Richard was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sylvia Louise Nichols; and a sister, Virginia Oakley. Richard was retired from Motor Bearings , most recently NAPA Auto Parts, in Greensboro. Survivors include his loving wife of almost 58 years, Gloria Benjamin Nichols of the home; daughter, Ruby Lee Conner of the home; son, Richard Lee "Rick" Nichols, Jr. and Tammy of Pleasant Garden; grandchildren, Jonathon Conner, Mark Conner, Mackenzie Nichols, Callie Nichols, and Ivie Nichols; and one great-granddaughter. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408

To send flowers to the family of Richard Nichols, Sr, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 2
Graveside Funeral Service
Thursday, July 2, 2020
10:00AM-10:30AM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 O'Henry Boulevard
Greensboro, NC 27405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Funeral Service begins.
Jul 1
"Walkthrough" Visitation
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel
300 W Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27408
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the "Walkthrough" Visitation begins.

Tags

Load entries