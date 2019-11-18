NOVEMBER 8, 1935 - NOVEMBER 15, 2019 Ermon Hagood Nichols died Friday, November 15, 2019, after 84 years of a life well lived. Mr. Nichols was born November 8, 1935, in Greensboro, NC to the late Ermon Davis and Margaret Means Nichols. He was a veteran of the US Army. A graduate of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Ermon was a lover of learning and studied many topics including genealogy. Ermon and his wife were life-long members of Presbyterian Church of the Covenant. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Joanne Stone Nichols, two daughters: Margaret N. Scott, her husband John W. Scott, Emma Kathleen Nichols all of Greensboro; sister Emma N. O'Steen of Summerfield and two precious granddaughters: Rachael Elizabeth Scott and Kathleen Marie Scott. He also leaves behind two nephews: David N. O'Steen and James A. O'Steen. He will be dearly missed by all. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
