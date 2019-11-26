JANUARY 27, 1940 - NOVEMBER 23, 2019 Ronald Edward Newton, of Greensboro, NC, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. Ron was 79 years old when he left us. Ron was born on January 27, 1940 in Bridgeton, New Jersey. Ron served in the United States Air Force and many other service-oriented organizations over his life. He graduated from Marist College, majoring in mathematics and minoring in physics. He retired from IBM after 37 years as a systems engineer. As much as he enjoyed reading books, he was also a published author. In 1966, he married Ruby Newton. Ruby preceded Ron in death after 17 years together. Ronald was re-married to Doris Newton in 1985. They have 3 children, Yvette, Roger, and Robert. He enjoyed volunteering his time, tutoring high school students in preparation for the SAT on Saturdays, as well as providing free tax preparation for seniors during tax season. A unique soul, Ronald was very funny, thoughtful, and caring. He will be greatly missed. Ronald is survived by his wife Doris, two sons, Roger Newton, Robert Newton, daughter Yvette Holmes, along with a host of family and friends. A memorial service organized by Perry J. Brown Funeral Home will be held at the Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church on November 26, 2019. The viewing will start at 10:30 a.m. with the service beginning immediately after at 11 a.m. Perry J. Brown Funeral Home 909 E. MARKET STREET, Greensboro, NC 27401-3248
