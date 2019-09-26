Lyman Stanz Newton, 76, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Avenue, 27410, on Saturday, September 28 at 11 a.m. Lyman was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late Lyman E. and Suzayne S. Newton. He grew up in Springfield, MA and Wauwatosa, WI and graduated from Wauwatosa High School, where he met the love of his life, Kacy. He earned his BA in economics from Ripon College, and a master of business administration from University of North Carolina, Greensboro. Lyman entered the United States Army as a commissioned officer and served as 2nd lieutenant in the 1st Infantry Division, 4th Calvary in Fort Riley, Kansas. He deployed to Vietnam with the Big Red One in 1965. Family and friends have been astounded by the account of his having been aboard a hovering helicopter which was forced down by a steel bolt shot from a cross-bow on the ground. After returning home, Lyman was an Army Reservist and was honorably discharged as a 1st lieutenant. Lyman is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen (Kacy) Carnelly Newton, his two daughters Kristen Newton Sullivan (Vince), and Lauren Newton Peters (Chad). He was lovingly known as Pop- Pop to his three grandchildren, Louden, Parker and Campbell Peters. He is also survived by his two brothers, Leslie S. Newton and Roger S. Newton (Nicola); and his sisters-in-law, Marjorie C. Manahan (Kevin) and Marianne C. Spiegel. Sharing in grief is a large extended family and many friends. After a successful career in sales and marketing, Lyman rendezvoused with his passion: teaching. He obtained his NC teaching credentials from North Carolina A&T State University. He taught at Swann (Aycock) Middle School and then Davidson County Community College, a position he held until his death. He was elected DCCC Teacher of the Year in 2017. Lyman's varied interests included music, boating and sports, where he had conflicted loyalties between his native Wisconsin and his home, North Carolina. Lyman also enjoyed his work at the Greensboro Auto Auction if just for the fun of chatting up so many different people, even if it was over paper work. But, his greatest joy was simply sharing good times with his friends and his family. He was deeply committed to his church, holding several leadership positions over many years. But mostly he enjoyed teaching the Cornerstone Sunday school class, sharing the occasional sermon, and having fun portraying various silly characters at Vacation Bible School. He was a talented musician, playing both brass and string instruments. Lyman will always be remembered for his communicable joy of life, his obvious regard for people in their essence even before their life details were known to him. He had the ability to make all feel welcomed and valued, and never knew a stranger. His absence has made us disconsolate. We are all fortunate to have had him in our lives. That is our consolation. In lieu of flowers, Lyman's family suggests that memorial donations be given to First Lutheran Church's Pastors' Discretionary Fund, or the Worship Music Fund, or to a charity of your choosing.
