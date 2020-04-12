NEWSOME, JOHN G. JANUARY 28, 1931 - APRIL 4, 2020 Greensboro John G. Newsome, Sr. passed away on April 4, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. He was born on January 28, 1931 in Elberton, Georgia to the late Garland Enlow Newsome and Alma Bishop Newsome. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Jean Wyatt and brothers, Garland Newsome, Charles Newsome, Jerry Newsome and Timothy Newsome. He is survived by his wife Sara Loman Newsome; children, Dawn Lewis, John G. Newsome, Jr., and Tiffany Newsome Groce (Ken). He is also survived by grandchildren Amber Leonard, Christopher Graham Newsome and great grandchild Harper Elizabeth Newsome. As a young man, he proudly served as a Sargent in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. This experience had a strong impact on his life and he enjoyed sharing his experience with others. John was a long-time member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. He and his beloved Sara were married for what was soon to be 65 years. He was a long-time truck driver and most of that time was spent at Central Motor Lines. John had an "accident free" driving record of more than 40 years and as a result, won numerous awards. He was also an avid farmer and gardener. But the joy in his life was his family whom he greatly loved. A Celebration of Life for John G Newsome, Sr. will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 5120 Burlington Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405 Forbis and Dick North Street is serving the Newsome Family. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street 1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
