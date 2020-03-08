NEWNAM, BRENDA FARRINGTON JUNE 23, 1941 - MARCH 6, 2020 After a long and pain filled battle with MSA Brenda passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. She is with her Lord and Savior, with no pain and is at peace. She was a loving, caring wife of 59 years, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Born in 1941 she was 78 years old. The loving daughter of the late George and Ardeil Farrington. Brenda's childhood was in the "White Oak" mill village and she retained strong family values with cherished memories and many lifelong friends. She was a member of the first Page High School graduating class of 1959 and was head Majorette for the marching band. She worked in banking for 27 years, retired to be caregiver for her mother and father in law. She enjoyed boating, fishing along the Carolina coast with her husband and family and loved surf fishing at night, always wanting to "catch one more." Brenda was a Christian and a member of Calvary Baptist Church, she was active with several committees, WMU, Lottie Moon, taught and worked with the youth and enjoyed mission trips. Her Sunday School class "Caring Hearts" was her special love which she taught for many years. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas with family, shopping and church activities. She worked and directed Christmas dramas which gave her joy and happiness. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and loving daughter Denise Fishel. She is survived by her husband Jeff, son Keith, grandsons Derrick and Jeffery Fishel (Sansha), great granddaughters Kaycee, Leslie and several cousins and other family members. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, 5585 Burlington Road. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM, March 10, 2020, at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel. The family would like to thank members of Calvary Baptist Church for their caring support and all the caregivers during her illness including Hospice Care, Theresa Griffin and the entire team during her final journey. They brought laughter, loving care and peace in our home. Bless and thank you. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church building fund, 5585 Burlington Rd., McLeansville NC 27301, or Hospice Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27401.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Guaranteed delivery before Brenda's Visitation begins.
Mar 11
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Calvary Baptist Church
15585 Burlington Road
McLeansville, NC 27301
15585 Burlington Road
McLeansville, NC 27301
Guaranteed delivery before Brenda's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.