MARCH 2, 1962 - SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 Michael B. Newman received his wings to walk with the Lord on Monday, September 23 at Ashton Health and Rehabilitation in McLeansville, NC. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents Johnnie Mae Newman and Melvin Marley, Sr.; one loving and precious son, Michael-Anthony Newman of GA; siblings: Meimei Newman. Adrienne Gilliam, Melvin Marley, Jr., Jonetta Ellison and Doug Garner; his nephew, John-Michael Newman of Charlotte, who loved him as a father. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 1 p.m. at Genesis Baptist Church, 2812 E. Bessemer Ave., Greensboro, NC. Visitation will be at the home of Meimei Newman at 313 Oferrell Street in Greensboro, NC.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.