AUGUST 5, 1957 - MAY 15, 2020 Donnell Wharton Newland, 62, of Cashiers, NC passed peacefully at the Elizabeth Hospice House in Hendersonville, NC from Multiple Myeloma. Born in Greensboro, NC, Don was the beloved youngest child of Charles Weare Little Newland and Elizabeth Ann Wharton. After earning a bachelor's degree from Western Carolina University, he lived and worked in Charlotte, NC for many years. Over a decade ago, Don returned to the mountains that he grew to love in college. Don was a technician and manager for Freeman Gas, where enjoyed his work and his colleagues immensely. He was a passionate home cook and griller, and an avid gardener. Don will be remembered for his sense of humor and his passion for improving things. He is survived by his partner Jeanne Cumbie, brother Charles W L Newland, Jr., children Joseph Ryan Newland and Elizabeth Justus Burrows, grandchildren Mary Rivka Newland, Abraham Hale Newland, and granddaughter due to arrive this summer and loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother David Hale Newland and his parents. A special thanks to the folks at Freeman Gas for their help and support of Don through his illness.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.