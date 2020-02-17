JANUARY 25, 1921 - FEBRUARY 15, 2020 Snow Cheshire Newby, age 99 of Eden passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020 at Brian Center of Eden. A funeral service will be held 2 pm Wednesday at Spray United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The family will have a visitation one hour prior to the service from 1 2 pm. Mrs. Newby was born January 25, 1921 in Rockingham County to the late Walter Thomas Cheshire and Henrietta Martin Cheshire. She was a member of Spray United Methodist Church and a retiree of E.I. Dupont. Snow enjoyed painting, knitting and reading in her spare time. Surviving are sons; Ken Land and Chris Land; step-grandchildren, Michael, Tommy, Lisa; several great-grandchildren; nephew, Delmas Saunders and numerous close friends Along with her parents she was preceded by husband, Henry Arthur Newby; a sister, two brothers and three step-sons. Memorial contributions may be offered to Spray United Methodist Church, 808 Morgan Rd. Eden, NC 27288 Online condolences offered at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home PO Box 337 Eden, NC 27289
