NEWBY, NUMA LINDLEY NUMA LINDLEY NEWBY, 82, OF Greensboro, NC, passed Wednesday, December 31, 2019 at Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia. He is survived by his children; Garry Newby of King, Terri Newby of Winston Salem, Michelle Watson of Greensboro, Terri Eaton, Tina Newby, Tony Newby, and Brian Ailor all of Berkeley Springs, WV, his siblings; Ellen Lavan, Elaine Irvin, Lewis Newby, Francis Merriweather, Annette Beaton, Beth Stowman, Thomas Newby, Daniel Newby, Bobby Szarka, and Fred Szarka; 19 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces nephews and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his parents, two sisters, and two grandchildren. "Len" was born June 3, 1937, in Greensboro, NC. He attended schools in Greensboro until he enlisted in the service from 1955-1957. After an honorable discharge from the service, he spent 41 years as a truck driver. He was a member of Lankford Memorial Baptist Church, where he loved his church family. He was a big family man, who loved fiercely and will be greatly missed by family and friends alike. A Funeral Service is scheduled at 12pm on January 8, 2020 at Lankford Memorial Baptist Church, 3708 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro, NC. to celebrate his life. Pastor Joshua Apple will officiate. Family will accept friends and visitors at the church from 11am-12pm, prior to the service. All arrangements are being handled by Triad Cremation & Funeral Service, 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, Nc, where flowers may be sent.
