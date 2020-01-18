APRIL 26, 1961 - DECEMBER 26, 2019 Lisa Michelle Odom Newberry died December 26, 2019. Lisa was born April 26, 1961 to Bill Odom and Bobbie Isgett Odom. She was a resident of Greensboro, NC, for most of her young life and attended Dudley High School. Lisa participated in numerous activities at Dudley, such as basketball, the cheerleading squad, modern dance and was homecoming queen. Throughout her life, Lisa spoke with great fondness of her time at Dudley and the wonderful friends she had there. Lisa later attended and graduated from Barton College, earning a degree in nursing. She married a special man, Danny Newberry, and spent many happy years with him. Lisa had a passion for animals and she and Danny adopted and cared for numerous adored pets. She loved all wildlife, the outdoors and nature and working in the yard. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Bill, and her mother, Bobbie. She is survived by her loving husband, Danny, of the home, brother Mike Odom and wife Erika of Tennessee, sister Candice Stallings and husband Tracy of Bunn, NC, brother Matt Odom and wife Kim of Greensboro, NC, and nephews Charlie and John Odom. At Lisa's request, no service will be held. To honor her, donations in Lisa's name to a local animal rescue organization would be appreciated.
Newberry, Lisa Odom
To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Newberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.