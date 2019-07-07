GREENSBORO Paul Arnold Nethery, 86, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. Son of the late Marion Arnold Nethery and Kathleen Catlette Nethery, he was born on February 28,1933 in Madison, NC. Upon graduation from Madison High School (after skipping the eighth grade) he went to "Blue Heaven", The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, graduating in 1955 with a degree in Accounting. During the summers of his college years he worked as a lifeguard at Hanging Rock State Park where he met Anne Joyce Wall, a local girl from Danbury, and they married in 1953. He moved to Greensboro in 1956 and worked as an accountant for the Jessup Co., then for Hertz, and C.O. Martin & Sons before starting his own accounting firm, Nethery & Co. in the sixties. He was especially proud of being an enrolled agent with the IRS for 40 years. He loved his job as a personal accountant so much that he didn't stop spending the day at the office until age 84. He was a gentle, kind, and patient man. He made a point to call everyone he met by name and never was in a hurry. He loved a good joke or an amusing prank and for years told everyone his middle initial A stood for Alowishus. He was the rare combination of a numbers man and a people person. He was a good listener and spread much joy to family and friends in his own quiet, humble way. He loved NC barbeque, John Wayne movies, the beach, a glass of buttermilk, and Nana's cooking. Left to miss him are his wife of 66 years, Anne W. Nethery; children, Joyce Kemmerer and husband Brad of Greensboro, Tim Nethery and wife Jana of Greensboro; beloved grandchildren Paige Kiser and husband Aaron of Goldsboro, NC, Matthew Nethery and wife Anna of Raleigh, NC, Kate Kemmerer of Greensboro, Joanna Burns and husband Matthew of Charlotte, NC, English Coleman and husband Michael of Charlotte, NC; three precious great grandchildren, Will and Meredith Kiser and Mason Burns. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church with visitation at 2:00 pm prior to the service. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at triadcremationsociety.com. Papa, we hope you're watching Tarheel basketball on repeat while eating Krispy Kreme doughnuts out of a bottomless box. Go Heels!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.