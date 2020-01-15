OCTOBER 29, 1939 - JANUARY 11, 2020 Mr. Jonie Fountain "Neil" Nelson, 80, resident of Sophia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 11, 2020. He was born October 29, 1939 in Davidson County, a son to the late Jettie and Thurman Nelson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill; infant sister, Helen; and daughter, Jennifer Nelson. Neil was the southeastern sales manager for Bethlehem Steel and Hydrotherm and former owner of Nelson's Gallery and Nelson's Leather. A graduate of Fair Grove High School in Thomasville, he later served as a Special Forces member in the U.S. Air Force and studied at the University of HawaiiO'ahu and High Point University. He was a dedicated, faithful member of his beloved Hope Baptist Church and was a simple man with strong values of integrity. Neil was a funny and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved to read the Bible and share the good news of Jesus. His favorite quote was, "In the morning when I rise, give me Jesus." In his spare time, Neil had many hobbies he loved, such as golfing, woodcrafts, art and was an avid gardener. He received a lot of joy from sharing his artwork, woodcraft toys, fruits and vegetables with others. He always tried to be involved in activities that would make the world a better place. Surviving is the love of his life for 29 years, Hilda Parker Nelson of the residence; daughter, Leigh Dorr (Kirk) of Kansas; sister, Lorraine McKennon of High Point; step-sons, Chris Williams (Merri Boyles) of Randleman, Brian Williams (Jennifer Harris) of Greensboro and Marcus Williams (Koffey) of High Point; and grandchildren, Justin Smith, Caleb Dorr, Brittany Travis, Sam Williams, Ben Williams, Eli Williams, Morgan Williams and Sydney Williams. A celebration of Neil's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Hope Baptist Church, 4872 Old Edgar Rd., Sophia, NC 27350 with Rev. Steve McSwaim officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hope Baptist Church, c/o The Building Fund, or Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes at 4872 Old Edgar Rd., Sophia, NC 27350. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale Rd. Archdale, N.C. 27263
