NOVEMBER 17, 1929 - MAY 12, 2020 Margaret Whitaker Nelson, 90, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Mrs. Nelson's funeral service and visitation will be held at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale on Thursday, May 14. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 11, with Pastor Gary Blalock officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. A Guilford County native, Mrs. Nelson was born on November 17, 1929, the oldest daughter of Richard Allen Whitaker and Marybelle Smith Whitaker. She was a long-time member of Shining Light Baptist Church. She was a wonderful cook and used that talent at both NW Guilford Middle and Senior High School cafeterias and lastly at the cafeteria at Gospel Light Academy. Her family was her treasure on earth, whether providing meals or caring for those under the weather. Spare time allowed for completion of word-search puzzles. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Nelson, Sr., son James Henry Nelson, Jr. and her 7 siblings. Surviving are son Wayne Nelson and his wife, Jackie Lynn, of Summerfield; daughter Anna Hurd of Greensboro; grandchildren James H. 'Jimmy' Nelson, III (Tina), Angela Loman, Jeff Nelson (Wendy), Andy Bowlin (Stacy), Jamie Bowlin, Ashley Crews (Mike), and Heather Beeson (Mark); 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to Shining Light Baptist Church, 4530 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410 or AuthoraCare (formerly Hospice of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Nelson family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.