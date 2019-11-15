Greensboro James Eugene Needham, 62, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Northwest Baptist Church Cemetery, 3605 Edgefield Road, NC 27409. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Needham family with arrangements.
