REIDSVILLE Shirley Mae Hamlet Neal, died Saturday, February 1, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 5 from Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 4707 Highway 150, Brown Summit. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.

