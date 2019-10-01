OCTOBER 2, 1941 - SEPTEMBER 27, 2019 Peggy Johnson Neal, 78, left this earthly life Friday, September 27, 2019, at Jacob's Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Mayodan Municipal Cemetery. Born in Mt. Airy on February 16, 1941, Peggy was retired from Unifi, Inc. and had attended Ellisboro Baptist Church. She was a dedicated wife and mother. Peggy was a wonderful cook and enjoyed working with her hands, especially in her flower garden. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Adams Neal; parents Elmer and Sallie Mabe Johnson; and two sisters Audrey Mae Nunn and Ilene Wilson. Peggy is survived by a son Stephen Adams Neal (Tracey Tart) and granddaughter Caitlyn R. Neal. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
