GREENSBORO Geraldine Troxler Neal, 83, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. Public viewing is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at Hargett Funeral Service, 905 E. Market St. The family will have a private service Thursday.

