Linda Diane Nash, "Diane" passed away peacefully with family by her side Sunday, March 15 at the age of 69. Crossing over into the 'Great Mystery'. Diane was married to the late, Kenneth Nash, the love of her life. She met Ken at the 'Chicken Shack' a local S.C. dance hall where he asked her multiple times to dance. She never regretted finally giving in and taking his hand for the last dance of the night. They were married not long afterwards and enjoyed a long adventurous life together raising 3 children. She was the retired co-owner of Ferree Trailer, a local business she ran with her husband Ken for over 20 years. Diane was a beautiful, loving mother and friend to many. She was creative, she loved gardening, fishing, sailing, being in nature, and her bird feeders were always full. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life and she lived to make sure everyone was taken care of and knew they were loved. One of her favorite adventures, late in life, was an 18-week road trip out west with her husband Ken. They hiked, camped, and explored their love for one another on this adventure of a lifetime. Diane will always be remembered as a joyful light. Her love for God, nature, family and friends was evident in all she did. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Brown and husband Tim; her daughter Jennifer Stickrath; her brother Carey Freeman and wife Jean. Her life will be lovingly remembered and celebrated by her 7 grandchildren, Leah, August, Jack, Stella, Austin, Katelyn and Brandon. In addition to her late husband Ken, Diane was preceded in death by her son Michael Nash whom she dearly loved. She is now joyfully reunited with them both. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Beacon Place Hospice House for the excellent care and compassion shown to their mother. A celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Nash at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at a later date. Diane will be forever loved and missed.
