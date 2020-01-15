SEPTEMBER 28, 1929 - JANUARY 12, 2020 Winston-Salem Mrs. Vera Virginia Kirkman Nance, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born on September 28, 1929 to Mattie Howerton Kirkman and W. Lindsay Kirkman in Summerfield, NC. After high school graduation in 1948, Vera worked in the office at Blue Bell. She also worked as church secretary throughout many years. She was known for her cooking and food preservation; her specialty foods included: apple pie, banana pudding, and chicken and dumplings. She enjoyed nature and gardening and she was also known for her love of hats and gloves. Vera also enjoyed yearly anniversary trips to Florida and Laurel Ridge Church retreats. Vera was a lifetime member of Moravia Moravian Church. In more recent years, she was attending Community Fellowship Moravian Church. In addition to her parents, Vera was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Rev. Jack Thomas Nance; infant son, Jack Todd Nance; infant great-granddaughter, Zelda Belle Story; one sister, Edith; and three brothers, Howard, Glenn, and Doug. She is survived by one son, Rodney Nance; one daughter, Kashemi Lambeth (Kim); two grandsons, Brian Lambeth (Amanda) and Perry Lambeth; three great-grandchildren, Jack, James, and Silas; and one sister, Mary Lou Baker. A funeral service for Vera will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. David Merritt and Mr. Tom Anders officiating. Burial will follow the service at Moravia Moravian Church Graveyard. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Fellowship Moravian Church at P.O. Box 397, Welcome, NC 27374. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
