ARCHDALE Phyllis Jane Paige Nance, 89, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Westwood Health and Rehabilitation. Born June 29, 1929, in Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late Willis Paige and the late Lucy Haithcock Paige. Mrs. Nance was a retired secretary and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Roger Cyril Nance of the home; son, Phillip Nance and wife Deborah of Southport; daughter, Annette Waisner and husband Rodney of Trinity; sister, Linda Brown and husband John of Chesnee, SC; and granddaughter, Paige Redmon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Paige. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Morris Little officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd., Greensboro, NC 27409 or Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 NC-62, Trinity, NC 27370. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrights.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
