NANCE, MAGGIE JANUARY 28, 1930 - APRIL 9, 2020 MAG gie Pearl Williams Nance, 90, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 9, 2020, at Hospice Home of Rockingham County in Reidsville. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, April 14, at Lawson Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation however, Mrs. Nance will lie in state on Monday between the hours of 12 noon to 4 pm. Maggie was born January 28, 1930 in Wilson, NC, to the late Joseph and Maggie Pearl Vick Williams. She was a member of Leaksville First Pentecostal Holiness Church and was a retiree of Ridgeway Clocks Company. Maggie was a former member of the Eden Rescue Squad for many years. She is survived by two sons, Larry Nance and Danny Nance both of Eden; two daughters, Joann Balser and Betty Jean Barber, both of Eden; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Ruth Moore of Garner; and sister-in-law, Helen Williams of Raleigh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Swanson Nance; a granddaughter; and a great-grandson. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288

