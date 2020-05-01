Leslie Oldham Nagy of Pinehurst, NC passed away April 27, 2020 at her home. Leslie was born January 27, 1974 in Sanford, NC to Paul and Donna G. Oldham. At the time of her passing, she was employed by Harris-Teeter in Taylortown, NC. She attended Lee Co. Schools and later transferred to Page High School in Greensboro, NC. She graduated and obtained her master's degree from UNC-G. She was preceded in death by father Paul Oldham, grandparents E. P. and Stella Oldham of Sanford, NC, and Clarence and Margaret Goodwin of Apex, NC. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband John, and children Loreleigh and Ayden, who were her forever pride and joy; mother and stepfather Donna and Lynn Cole of Greensboro, NC. Arrangements are being handled by Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst, NC. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. Memorial contributions in Leslie's honor may be made to the Moore Co. Humane Society, P.O. Box 203, Southern Pines, NC 28388.
