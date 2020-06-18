JAMESTOWN Martha Myrick, 88, died Monday, June 15, 2020. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at Cumby Family Funeral Service High Point Chapel, 1015 Eastchester Dr.

Service information

Jun 18
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 18, 2020
11:00AM
Cumby Family Funeral Service - High Point
1015 Eastchester Dr.
High Point, NC 27262
