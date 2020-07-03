Raymond Jeffrey "Jeff" Myers went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 1, 2020. Born August 8, 1951 to Raymond E. Myers and Zadie Blair Myers, he grew up in southeast Guilford County. He is survived by his loving wife Sandy L. Myers, his son Jason Lee Myers, daughter Diana Myers Sowell (Richard Sowell), brother Michael Myers (Patty Myers), four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He, and wife Sandy, have resided in Oak Ridge for their entire marriage--37 years. He worked as a toolmaker until retirement and had a passion for hunting, the outdoors, and sports shooting. A celebration of life will be held at a later date (friends and family will be notified). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or a charity of your choice.
