Greensboro - Neil Peets Myers, 71, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Duke Medical Center. Funeral service will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at College Park Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with Rev. Michael Usey officiating. The family will receive guests prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Neil was born in Plainfield, NJ to the late Carlisle and Jane Peets Myers. He was a graduate of Colgate University with a degree in English. He enjoyed family, traveling and the San Francisco Giants. Neil is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Lollie Hawkins Myers of the California bay area; daughter Lauren Schwabe Harnatkiewicz; grandson, Teddy Neil Harnatkiewicz; sister, Jessica Lynn Ann Myers of Parkesburg, PA and niece, Elizabeth Jane Myers of Murfreesboro, TN; and a host of friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd., Greensboro, NC 27409 in memory of Neil Myers. Hanes Lineberry is serving the Myers family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
