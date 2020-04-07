JULY 20, 1930 - APRIL 3, 2020 Mrs. Mary Lee Myers, age 89, of Henderson Road, passed away April 3, 2020. Mary Lee was born in Greensboro, July 20, 1930. She attended Summerfield High School and Kings Business College. Over the years she was employed by Guilford National Bank, managed the office for Kraft Foods, handled billing for G E Supply Co. and worked in the Auditing Department at Sears Distribution Center. Mary Lee was a long-time member of Christ United Methodist Church. She was an avid golfer, a member of Starmount Forest Country Club, and a member of many local Ladies Golf Groups. She was also a member of the Greensboro Shrine Club's Ladies Auxiliary, and the Oasis Oriental Shrine Band Ladies auxiliary. Mary Lee was treasurer of the Ingleside Garden Club for many years. Mary Lee was preceded in death by her son, Fred E. Myers, Jr.; parents, Arthur and Maurine Roach; and her sister Janice. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Fred E. Myers Sr. of the home; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Myers; and grandson, Fred Elliott Myers III of Myrtle Beach, SC. At Mary's request, there will be no viewing or visitation. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date. She was a beautiful and wonderful wife, mother, friend, daughter, a great party person and cook. From as far back as we can remember, she always said, "If you can't say something good about a person, don't say anything." Her smiles and honesty will be missed by all who knew her. The Myers family is under the care of Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service-Lambeth Chapel in Greensboro, NC. Please leave condolences at www.lambethtroxlerfuneralhome.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service-Lambeth Chapel 300 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.