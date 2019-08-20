MAY 4, 1955 - AUGUST 17, 2019 Fred E. Myers, Jr., 64, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 4, 1955, a son of Fred and Mary Lee Myers of Greensboro, NC. Fred enjoyed deep sea fishing, golfing, traveling and listening to live music. He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Phyllis Crumpler Myers, his parents, his son, F. Elliott Myers, III, J.D.; his sister-in-law, Cheryl Holliday and her husband, Judson, and their children, Joseph and Johnson. He will be especially missed by his two cats, Little Girl and Gibson. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery in Myrtle Beach. Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
