GREENSBORO Jerry Watson Myatt, Sr. 80, a resident of Greensboro passed away at Beacon Place on Thursday June 27, 2019. He was born May 22, 1939 in High Point, the son of Rupert and Betty McLendon Myatt. Jerry graduated from Greensboro High School (Grimsley High School). He was a certified electrician. He worked with Rudy Starr Electric. He later operated a Used Car business in Greensboro. He retired from BSC Holdings where he worked in the maintenance dept. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Jerry Watson Myatt, Jr. Jerry is survived by his wife, Emma Sommer Myatt of the home; daughters, Cassie M. Pope and husband Danny of FL, Elyse Howlett and husband Jon of Mocksville; sons, Don Myatt of CA, Doug Myatt of KS, Thomas Myatt of FL, Brian David GraBois of Buford, GA; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Monday at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery conducted by Rabbi Fred Guttman. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel is serving the family Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.