MURRELL, CECILIA DECEMBER 28, 1941 - DECEMBER 20, 2019 Brown Summit-Cecilia "Sam" Reid Murrell, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was the wife of 54 years to John Coleman Murrell who survives. She was born in Alamance County to the late Robert Lee and Pearl Jones Ried. Sam along with her husband operated Sam's Stop and Shop in McLeansville for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved animals. Survivors include her husband of the home, John C. Murrell; son, Steven Murrell and wife, Melissa of Brown Summit; step granddaughter, Lauren Fletcher and husband, Rion; sister, Patricia R. Kaltmayer and husband, Bob of St. Louis, Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Joybelle Sunshine Reid and brothers, Robert Lee Reid, Jr. and William Lawrence Reid. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00am at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Kevin Murrell. The family will receive friends from 3:00pm until 5:00pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the funeral home and other times at the home of her son. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC or ASPCA, McKnight Mill Road, Greensboro, NC. Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory 2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Murrell, Cecilia
To send flowers to the family of Cecilia Murrell, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 22
Visitation
Sunday, December 22, 2019
3:00PM-5:00PM
3:00PM-5:00PM
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
Guaranteed delivery before Cecilia's Visitation begins.
Dec 23
Celebration of Life
Monday, December 23, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Lowe Funeral Home Chapel
2205 S. Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
2205 S. Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
Guaranteed delivery before Cecilia's Celebration of Life begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.