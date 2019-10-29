OCTOBER 26, 1945 - OCTOBER 25, 2019 Mary Ann Bosher Nelson Murray, age 73, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at her home with her husband David and daughter Erin by her side. A celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market Street, Greensboro, NC, 27403. Mary Ann was born October 26, 1945 in Greensboro, NC, to Wilbur Clifton Bosher and Mary Crossley Bosher. After graduating from Grimsley High School, Mary Ann attended Meredith College. In addition to being a homemaker, Mary Ann worked for Becker CPA Review Course, and was a special education teacher's assistant at Lynnhaven Elementary in Virginia Beach, VA. Mary Ann was a member of Peace United Church of Christ in Greensboro where she served as a Stephen Minister. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was predeceased by her first husband, Kenneth James Nelson of Arnett, WV, and her brothers Donald C. Bosher and Jerry L. Bosher. Surviving are her husband David D. Murray of the home; daughter Erin L. Nelson of the home; sons Kenneth J. Nelson, Jr. (Misty) of Greensboro, NC, and Clifton L. Nelson (Jennifer) of Meggett, SC; brother Wilbur C. Bosher, Jr. of Greensboro, NC; and grandchildren Meghan, Ramsey, Corinne, and Ken Nelson. Helping others was always in the forefront of Mary Ann's mind and it is in this spirit that we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27403. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Greensboro is assisting the Murray family.
