JANUARY 26, 1937 - NOVEMBER 5, 2019 George Marshall Murray departed this life on November 5, 2019. He was born January 26, 1937 in Charlotte, NC to the late Isaiah Murray and Almeta Inman Murray. He is survived by his wife Connie, daughter Stephanie Walker (Craig), son Wendell Marshall Murray, grandsons Wendell Marshall Murray Jr. (Jasmine), Jordan V. Walker (Kelly), Ryan A. Murray and great-gran Jurnee Murray, from Greensboro, NC and sister Marcella Lindo from Charlotte, NC. The funeral service will be held at Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa Street, Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 2 p.m. Family visiting is 1:30 p.m.
