MARCH 5, 1949 - JANUARY 18, 2020 Gail Wall Murray, 70 of Louisburg, died peacefully at WakeMed on January 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in High Point, on March 5, 1949, daughter of the late Wilbur Wall and Nancy Croker Hagar. Gail graduated from Allen Jay High School in 1967. Gail was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and wife. She was an avid bird watcher, enjoyed gardening and loved to cook. Most of all, Gail enjoyed spending time with her family. She had a vivacious personality and always made those around her laugh. No one was expected to knock when entering her home, friends and family were always welcomed, and people never left hungry or lacking conversation. She was passionate about hummingbirds and would have several dozen grateful hummers visiting her feeders daily during the spring and summer. She was attached to these faithful friends who would return to her feeders year after year. Many people were in awe at her ability to draw such an impressive crowd, and it is only in her death we are permitted to share Gail's secret recipe: 50% water, 50% pure white table sugar, and no food coloring in her nectar. Please honor her in the coming months by taking care of these majestic creatures, as they will surely miss the nutrients and loving care she invested in their lives. Gail is survived by her husband, Doug, of forty-one years, and her four children, Angie Berrier and husband, Wes of Archdale; Ryan Murray; Austin Murray and wife, Christy, all of Louisburg, and Beau Wiley and wife, Amy, of Lawton, OK. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jake Berrier and wife Lindsay; Ashby Murray and Addison Murray; Jillian Wiley and Jaley Wiley. Additionally, she is survived by her siblings, brother, Sammy Wall and wife, Debbie of Kernersville and sister, Virginia Abshire and husband, Billy of Thomasville; beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, as well as her cherished pup, Brandy. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Gail was predeceased by her parents and her stepfather, Bill Hagar. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday at Strickland Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with a visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gail's name can be made to the ALS Association North Carolina Chapter, 4 N. Blount St., Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601 or the Louisburg Fire Department, 102 Wade Ave., Louisburg, NC 27549. Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg; condolences may be posted at stricklandfuneralhome.net.
Service information
Jan 25
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Strickland Funeral Home
103 W Franklin St
Louisburg, NC 27549
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Strickland Funeral Home
103 W Franklin St
Louisburg, NC 27549
