OCTOBER 4, 1930 - JULY 12, 2019 ColfaxFloyd O. Murray, 88, went to meet his Savior on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Hospice Home at High Point. He was born in Guilford County to the late Ernest Arnold and Cornelia "Polly" Jones Murray. He attended Pilgrim Bible College in Kernersville. Floyd owned and operated the Scriptural Press/Floyd Murray Printing and worked in the printing industry for over 60+ years. He and his wife Dot enjoyed camping, and their church family. Floyd was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served during the Korean War. Floyd's proudest accomplishment in life was being a high school and middle school Sunday School teacher. What made that role so special was that 60 years later almost all of his students are still actively involved in Church. In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his brothers: Arnold, Silas, and William Murray, and sister Wonnie M Hase. Floyd is survived by his wife of 64 years Dorotha H. "Dot" Murray of the home; one brother, Paul Murray and wife Gloria; one sister Linnie Murray- Rush and husband Jim of Greensboro; and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, 119 N. Bunker Hill Rd., Colfax, NC. Interment to follow at Westminster Garden Cemetery, Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Gathering Room at Shady Grove. Flowers are appreciated by the family or memorial contributions may be made to Wesleyan Christian Academy, 1917 Centennial St., High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr High Point, NC 27262
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.