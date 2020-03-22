MURRAY, ELIZABETH LIB PHILLIPS 1926 - 2020 ELIZA beth (Lib) Phillips Murray was born in Glenville, Georgia in 1926 to the late Fred and Mable Fussell Phillips. She died March 18, 2020 at Friends Home West in Greensboro, NC. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Edmund who died in 1996. Lib graduated from Georgia State College for Women. After marrying Edmund in 1948, they lived in numerous locations before settling in Greensboro in 1976. They were active members of First Baptist Church of Greensboro. Lib was an accomplished golfer and enjoyed her friendly competitions at Sedgefield Country Club. Lib will be remembered as a very out-going woman with a determined and sweet spirit. She especially enjoyed spending time at Ocean Isle Beach with family and friends. Lib is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Allen and Tricia Murray of Clarksville, VA and Steve and JoAnne Murray of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Matthew Murray of Richmond, VA, Edmund Murray of Clarksville, VA, Christine Murray of Denver, CO, and Kimberlin Murray of Wilmington, NC; a sister Margaret Phillips Bell of Macon, GA, and two nieces, Susan Drakes and Nancy Hill. The family would like to thank Annette Waller, Regenia Dodson and the assisted living staff at Friends Home West for their special care of Lib. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to AuthoraCare Collecitive (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or a favorite charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offfered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
