FEBRUARY 24, 1935 - SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 WEBSTER, MA - Betty Sue (Bragg) Murray, 84, formerly of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease in the Webster Manor Healthcare Center. Betty leaves two sons, Michael Murray and his wife, Deanna of Millbury and John Murray and his wife, Vicki of Bowie, MD; two daughters, Davette Murray of Laurel, MD and Michelle Murray of Fredericksburg, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Alicen, Mathew, Alexis, Kevin, Brian, Giselle, Noelani and Khalel. She is survived by a sister, Dot McAdoo of Greensboro, NC. She is predeceased by a daughter, Jennifer Murray. Betty Sue Bragg Murray was born on February 24, 1935 in Greensboro, NC to the late Giles and Maybelle Bragg. Betty Sue graduated from Bennett College with a degree in education. She enjoyed teaching and working with children. Betty loved to bake, sing gospel hymns, and enjoyed opening her home up to family and friends for fellowship and camaraderie. Betty will be remembered for her strong faith in God. Betty's family would like to thank Webster Manor Healthcare Center for the wonderful care they provided to Betty over fourteen years. Family will honor and remember Betty Sue with a private service. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Associationg in Betty's memory. Please visit Betty's tribute page at: www.mulhane.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.