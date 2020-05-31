APRIL 27, 1932 - MAY 26, 2020 James Freddie Murphy, April 27, 1932-May 26, 2020, died at Cone Health Green Valley Hospital. A celebration of Fred's life will be held once restrictions are lifted and it is safe to do so. Fred was born in Brown Summit, NC, son of Viola Tate and James Fred Murphy. He graduated from Monticello High School and served in the Army in Germany and discharged as Sergeant. Upon his discharge, he began his career in the Guilford County Court system, then moved to the Greensboro Police Department. In 1959, he became a special agent in the police department of Southern Railroad, now Norfolk Southern where he served 30 years. Growing up, he enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and was pleased to be on the Army basketball team in Berlin. He enjoyed off-shore fishing and spending time at his house in Oak Island. He was a member of Brown Summit United Methodist Church for 79 years and loved his church. As long as his health permitted, he enjoyed mowing and caring for his home place in Brown Summit. He was a member of the American Legion, the Moose and the 100 Club. Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Tessa Weatherly Murphy; sister, Margaret Craig and his nieces, Terry (Jack) Coble and Peggy (Mike) Doss. Fred was a very kind and caring person who impacted many people. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to Felicia, Johnny Mae and Keisha with Corine's Home Companion Care and to the doctors, nurses and staff of Cone Green Valley for the care and compassion given to Fred while in their care. Memorial contributions may be made to Brown Summit United Methodist Church, 4426, NC 150, Brown Summit, NC 27214 or to the charity of Choice. Hanes Lineberry North Elm is assisting the Murphy family with arrangements. Please visit www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com to leave a favorite memory of Fred or send your condolences.
