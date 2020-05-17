MAY 20, 1940 - MAY 11, 2020 George Ransom Murphy III, born May 20th 1940 in Asheville, NC, passed away peacefully at 3:40am on May 11th at Duke Hospital in Durham, NC. Family were at his bedside caring for and loving him up until the very end. George was preceded in death by his father and mother, George and Sara. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; two sons, Ransom and Reid; his step children Phillip and Anne ; his brother, Arthur; and his sister, Sara. George will be memorialized and his remains interred at a private family service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro, NC where he will be laid to rest alongside his mother, Sara Arthur Murphy. Gifts in George's memory can be given to the Whitestone Rehabilitation Center at 700 South Holden Road in Greensboro, NC or alternatively to the Duke Cancer Institute in Durham, NC.

