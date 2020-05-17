MAY 20, 1940 - MAY 11, 2020 George Ransom Murphy III, born May 20th 1940 in Asheville, NC, passed away peacefully at 3:40am on May 11th at Duke Hospital in Durham, NC. Family were at his bedside caring for and loving him up until the very end. George was preceded in death by his father and mother, George and Sara. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; two sons, Ransom and Reid; his step children Phillip and Anne ; his brother, Arthur; and his sister, Sara. George will be memorialized and his remains interred at a private family service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro, NC where he will be laid to rest alongside his mother, Sara Arthur Murphy. Gifts in George's memory can be given to the Whitestone Rehabilitation Center at 700 South Holden Road in Greensboro, NC or alternatively to the Duke Cancer Institute in Durham, NC.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.