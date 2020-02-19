Garth Michael Murphy, 59, a resident of Jamestown, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born December 27, 1960 in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of the late John and Maureen Babcock Murphy. He spent his childhood and young adult years in the town of Hornell, NY. After college, he moved to San Diego, CA and later to Jamestown, NC. Garth was a graduate of Florida State University and was a database administrator with SEI. Garth was an honorable man that was always there for his friends and family. Garth was a loving father and husband who cared deeply for all those in his life. He was best known for his dry wit and ability to make people laugh. Garth had a deep passion for the Buffalo Bills, Florida State Football, and the science fiction and comic book industry. He is survived by his wife, Tracey Murphy of the home; his daughter, Regan Suzanne Murphy of the home, and his brothers, Shawn Murphy of New York, David Murphy of New York, Andrew Murphy of CA and Matthew Murphy of VA. A service to celebrate Garth's life will be on the 29th of February. Details to be provided at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations to Regan's college fund would be preferred. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.