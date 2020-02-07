Billie Marie Murphy passed away on January 23, 2020. Marie was born to Billy and Ida Murphy on February 23, 1956. She was a 1974 graduate of Northwest Guilford High School. She attended UNC-G and was a graduate of Rockingham Community College, where she finished top of her class. Marie was a registered nurse and chose to spend her career caring for patients in a nursing home environment. She was the weekend nurse supervisor at Jacob's Creek Nursing Home until her illness forced her to retire. Marie was predeceased by her father. Among those left to mourn her passing are her mother, her daughter, Rhianna Mays, and husband Zach and grandson Miles. She is also survived by her younger sister Sheila Taylor and husband Terry, nephew Sean Key and wife Megan and their children Harper and Maddox, and a niece Katherine Hallberg and husband Simon. A memorial service will be held at 3, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Stokesdale United Methodist Church. A reception will follow in the church Fellowship Hall. The family requests no flowers please, but perhaps consider a donation to Stokesdale United Methodist Church or any organization that supports animal rescue.
Murphy, Billie Marie
