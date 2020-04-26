MURDOCK, HAROLD JANUARY 18, 1950 - APRIL 24, 2020 Mr. Harold McClinton Murdock, age 70, transitioned from labor to reward on April 24, 2020 at his residence. He was the son of the late Curtis Murdock Sr. and the late Dorothy Jackson Murdock. The life and now legacy of Mr. Murdock will be forever cherished in the heart of his loving wife Christine Latta Murdock of the home; daughter Senator Natalie Murdock of Durham, NC. Sister Martha Murdock Brown, husband James Brown, brothers Curtis Murdock, Jimmy Murdock, wife Vivian Murdock, and Paul Murdock. A special niece Rhonda Murdock Johnson a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Charlotte Murdock Drayton. Harold McClinton Murdock graduated from James Benson Dudley High School in 1968 ; a star baseball, football and basketball player. Years later, he was enshrined into the Dudley Hall of Fame/ Hall of Distinction and served on the board of directors. After graduating from Dudley High School, Harold attended Springfield College for 2 years and was later drafted into the military. He is a graduate of Livingstone College where he was elected to Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. He was a Life Member of the Livingstone College National Alumni Association, Life Member of the AME Zion Connectional Lay Council, and a Life and Heritage Member of the NAACP, as well as, a recipient of the NAACP (Greensboro Chapter) Man of the Year Award. Harold, his brother Curtis Jr., and father Curtis Sr. started Murdock Concrete Company. Doc as he was called in High School coached midget football at Warnesville Recreation Center. Murdock was a life-long and faithful member of Trinity AME Zion Church where he once sang in 4 choirs, was a Class Leader, a member of the Lay Council and was a Church School and Bible Study teacher. He was inducted into the Half Century Club at church. The homegoing service for Harold Murdock will be private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Hargett Funeral Home has the pleasure of serving the Murdock Family. A public viewing will be held on Sunday April 26, 2020 12 noon-5:00pm. In honor of Harold Murdock make donations to: Dudley High School Alumni Association: Class of 1968 PO Box 21971 Greensboro, NC 27420 Dudley High School Hall of Fame: James Benson Dudley HOF/HOD, PO Box 21383 Greensboro, NC 27420 Livingstone College Alumni Association: 701 West Monroe Street Salisbury, NC 28144 Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. 905 E. Market St. Greensboro, NC
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.