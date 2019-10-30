MARCH 9, 1926 - OCTOBER 26, 2019 Joseph Anthony Moyer, 93, of Jamestown, NC, passed away after a long illness, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Hospice - Beacon Place where he was surrounded by close family. Joseph was born March 9, 1926 in Newark, New York to Pasquale Muoio and Elizabeth Salatino Muoio, who were both natives of Italy. His parents made their way to the US through Ellis Island, NY, where they met and married in Newark, NJ. In Joseph's early years, he was in the WWII 3rd Army Division. After leaving the army, he began his long career with Scovill Manufacturing where he worked as a machinist for 46 years. In his leisure time, he was a Boy Scout leader for eight years. In his later years, he enjoyed fishing. One of Joseph's most special memories and honors was being a recipient and being invited to attend the last flight of Triad Flight in honor of September 11th. Joseph is survived by his two daughters, Christine Ryals from Kernersville, NC and Vicki Ann Reed, who resides in Jamestown, NC; two grandchildren, Candice Provey from Maine and Elizabeth Ownensby from Greensboro, NC; and one brother, Richard Muoio from Clyde, NY. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Marie Moyer; son, Joseph Anthony Moyer, Jr. and siblings Anthony Mouio, Mary Buttaccio, and Rose Crisci. In honor of Joseph's wishes, there will be a private family burial held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro at 2500 Summit Drive, Greensboro, NC 27405. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
