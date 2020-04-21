JUNE 15, 1954 - APRIL 20, 2020 Gonzalo Mosqueda, Jr., 65, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 20, 2020, with his family at his side. Private funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Citty Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommy Massey officiating and burial will follow in Greenview Cemetery. A native of Crosbyton, TX, he was a son of the late Gonzalo and Eva Casanova Mosqueda and had lived in Reidsville since 1998. He was a member of Rocas Vivas Church in Pelham where he had served as its minister and he had helped organize it. Gonzalo also helped organize the Hispanic Ministry in Reidsville that was associated with the first Baptist Church of Reidsville in April of 1998. Surviving is his wife, Margot Mata Mosqueda; sons, Abel Mosqueda (Sofia), Adam Mosqueda (Carri), and Alan Mosqueda all of Reidsville, daughter, Myra Bahena (Francisco) of Madison; sisters, Amelia Vigil of Houston, TX, Maria Sanchez of Childress, TX, Monica Salinas of Slaton, TX, Mary Ann Rodriguez of Lubbock, TX, Sofia Silvas of Lubbock, TX, Adela Cisneros of Lubbock, TX, and Josie Vargas of Lubbock, TX; grandchildren, Isaac Mosqueda, Xandria Mosqueda, Israel Mosqueda, Isaiah Mosqueda, A. J. Mosqueda, Chris Salas, Brandon Salas, and Izabella Jean Salas. Gonzalo will lie in state at Citty Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.