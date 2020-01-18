JAMESTOWN Jennifer Kame Mosley, 37, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Services will be held on Sunday, January 19 at 3 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407

To plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Mosley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

