JAMESTOWN Jennifer Kame Mosley, 37, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Services will be held on Sunday, January 19 at 3 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
Mosley, Jennifer Kame
To plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Mosley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.