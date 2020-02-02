MADISON Edna Earl Mosley, 72, died Monday, January 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church in Madison. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.

