MARCH 27, 1957 - JULY 16, 2019 Robert "Bob" Moses, 62, of Kernersville passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel with Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. A native of Montgomery, WV, Bob was the husband of 10 years to Connie Harman and the son of the late, Raymond Moses and Virginia Kincaid Moses. He graduated from Williamston High School and later graduated from A&T State University where he received a BS degree in computer science. Bob was a veteran of the US Navy. He was currently employed as a principal engineering technician (PET) at General Dynamics, Greensboro, NC with more than 34 years of service. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and an avid whitewater boater and loved sharing his knowledge and time instructing new whitewater boaters and youth. Survivors include his wife, Connie of the home; daughter, Marcia Ellison of Kernersville; sisters, Cindy Browning and husband, Larry of Plymouth, NC, and Kathy Williams of Williamston, NC; brother, John Moses and wife, Judy of Robersonville, NC; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to American Whitewater Association or to a charity of one's choice. Family and friends may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
