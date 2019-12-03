GREENSBORO - Judith Elaine Moser, beloved daughter, mother and sister, went to be with the Lord this week. She was 63. A lifelong resident of the Greensboro, NC area, Judy always had a warm smile for whomever she met. She loved working alongside her family at Southern Digital Watch Repair and had a real passion for stringing jewelry. She also loved all things Tweety bird, the iconic Looney Tunes character. Judy is survived by her sons Brandon and Brant Moser, her mother Betty Matthews and siblings Susan Dixon, Eddie Matthews and Patricia Parks. She was preceded in death by her father, Ed Matthews. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Guilford Memorial Park. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is serving the Moser family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.